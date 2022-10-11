Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $175.93

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

