Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Target Price at $166.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.
VWDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VWDRY opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
