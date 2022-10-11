Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.95.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
See Also
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.