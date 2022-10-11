Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.95.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.