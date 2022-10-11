BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Head to Head Analysis

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and CMTSU Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BTRS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 9.13 -$61.20 million ($0.44) -21.14 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTRS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 4 4 0 2.50 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -40.14% -15.53% -10.36% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of BTRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTRS beats CMTSU Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About CMTSU Liquidation

(Get Rating)

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.