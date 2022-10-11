BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Further Reading

