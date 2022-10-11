Burn Floki Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BFLOKI)

Burn Floki (BFLOKI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Burn Floki token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burn Floki has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Burn Floki has a market capitalization of $79,653.39 and approximately $65,510.00 worth of Burn Floki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Burn Floki Profile

Burn Floki’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Burn Floki’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Burn Floki’s official Twitter account is @burnfloki. Burn Floki’s official website is burnfloki.com.

Burn Floki Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn Floki (BFLOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Burn Floki has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Burn Floki is 0 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,527.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burnfloki.com/.”

