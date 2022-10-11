Burn Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million (BURN)

Burn (BURN) traded 49% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Burn has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $77,012.00 worth of Burn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burn has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Burn

Burn was first traded on April 21st, 2022. Burn’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,234,625,699 tokens. The official website for Burn is burn.realshibadoge.com. Burn’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge.

Buying and Selling Burn

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn (BURN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burn has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Burn is 0.0000119 USD and is down -15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,466.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.realshibadoge.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

