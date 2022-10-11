Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $870,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.9 %

CAH stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,353. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.