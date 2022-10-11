Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.17. 13,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,978. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.60 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

