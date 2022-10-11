Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $15.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,655.93. 9,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,829. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,890.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,002.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

