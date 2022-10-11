Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 163.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.39. 14,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.