Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

ABC stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,973. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

