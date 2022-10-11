Cairn Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB remained flat at $42.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 267,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,409,686. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.