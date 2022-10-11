CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 50,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,884,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins bought 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,176.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 655,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.31.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

