Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

CNI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.31. 39,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

