Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $654,343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $225,107,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

CNI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

