Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$163.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.18.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$150.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.91. The company has a market cap of C$102.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

