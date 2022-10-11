Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $145.19

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$145.19 and last traded at C$145.37, with a volume of 146502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.04.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$215.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

