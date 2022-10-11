Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50.

SFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.77.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

