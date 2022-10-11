Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Shares Down 6.1%

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.66. 615,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 460,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canyon Services Group from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Canyon Services Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66.
Canyon Services Group Company Profile
Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.
