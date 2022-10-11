CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

