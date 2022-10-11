Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 2,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

