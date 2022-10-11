Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centerspace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

