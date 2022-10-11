Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.38

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 112515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Cerus Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 176,050 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 49.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 695,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 129.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.