Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.38

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 112515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 176,050 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 49.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 695,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 129.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

