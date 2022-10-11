CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price target on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

CGI Price Performance

GIB.A opened at C$103.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The company has a market cap of C$24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$116.00.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

