Chain Estate DAO Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CHES)

Chain Estate DAO (CHES) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Chain Estate DAO has a total market capitalization of $66,864.89 and approximately $9,233.00 worth of Chain Estate DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Estate DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Estate DAO has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chain Estate DAO Profile

Chain Estate DAO was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Chain Estate DAO’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Chain Estate DAO’s official website is www.chainestate.finance. Chain Estate DAO’s official Twitter account is @chainestatedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Estate DAO (CHES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chain Estate DAO has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chain Estate DAO is 0.0002671 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,234.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainestate.finance/.”

