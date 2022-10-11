CharityDAO Trading Down 3.4% This Week (CHD)

CharityDAO (CHD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One CharityDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CharityDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. CharityDAO has a market capitalization of $163,358.90 and approximately $22,265.00 worth of CharityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CharityDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CharityDAO Profile

CharityDAO was first traded on March 26th, 2022. CharityDAO’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,060,000 tokens. CharityDAO’s official Twitter account is @thecharity_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. CharityDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@charitydao. CharityDAO’s official website is charitydao.co.

CharityDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CharityDAO (CHD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CharityDAO has a current supply of 7,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CharityDAO is 0.05259301 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,931.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://charitydao.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CharityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CharityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CharityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CharityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CharityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.