Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $905,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $14.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.61. 232,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

