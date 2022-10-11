Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHKP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

