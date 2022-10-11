Chedda Token (CHEDDA) One Day Volume Tops $196,843.00

Chedda Token (CHEDDA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Chedda Token has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $196,843.00 worth of Chedda Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chedda Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chedda Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chedda Token Profile

Chedda Token (CRYPTO:CHEDDA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Chedda Token’s total supply is 49,473,226,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,458,572,214 tokens. Chedda Token’s official Twitter account is @cheddatoken. The official message board for Chedda Token is medium.com/@cheedatoken. The official website for Chedda Token is www.cheddatoken.com. The Reddit community for Chedda Token is https://reddit.com/r/chedda_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chedda Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Chedda Token (CHEDDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chedda Token has a current supply of 49,473,226,476 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chedda Token is 0.00015298 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,584.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cheddatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chedda Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chedda Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chedda Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

