Cheems Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CHEEMS)

Cheems (CHEEMS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Cheems has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cheems has a total market cap of $445,310.66 and $456.00 worth of Cheems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheems token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheems alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Cheems

Cheems was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Cheems’ total supply is 2,775,346,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,550,834,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheems is https://reddit.com/r/cheems_token. The official website for Cheems is cheems.co. Cheems’ official Twitter account is @cheemsverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cheems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cheems has a current supply of 2,775,346,214 with 2,550,834,901.3805 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems is 0.00016878 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,922.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.