Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

