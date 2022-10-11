China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $25.92. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

