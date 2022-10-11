Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.95

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 1597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

