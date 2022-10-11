CIBC Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.12.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.20. 2,383,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,042. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.87. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.