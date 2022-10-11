Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.43. 10,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day moving average is $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

