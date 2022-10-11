CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Up 9.8%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.30. 9,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 335,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Insider Activity

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

