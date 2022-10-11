Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 185.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 531,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 344,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

