CitaDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,666.00 (KNIGHT)

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, CitaDAO has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One CitaDAO token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CitaDAO has a market cap of $460,232.37 and approximately $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CitaDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CitaDAO Token Profile

CitaDAO was first traded on January 16th, 2022. CitaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,215,987 tokens. CitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @citadao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CitaDAO’s official message board is citadao.medium.com. CitaDAO’s official website is citadao.io.

Buying and Selling CitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CitaDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CitaDAO is 0.00380486 USD and is up 16.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,223.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CitaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CitaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CitaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CitaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CitaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.