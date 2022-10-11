Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,989,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

