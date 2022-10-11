Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,784. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

