Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.28 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Boeing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. 199,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

