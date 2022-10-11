Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.26 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. 120,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

