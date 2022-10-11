Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,014. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

