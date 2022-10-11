Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $738,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. 222,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

