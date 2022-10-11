Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 6,200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

