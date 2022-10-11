Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $227.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

