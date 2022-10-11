Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 180 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. 63,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

