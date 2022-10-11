Citrus Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.23 Million (CTS)

Citrus (CTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Citrus has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citrus has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $302,362.00 worth of Citrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citrus token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Citrus

Citrus’ launch date was July 10th, 2021. Citrus’ total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,928,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Citrus is https://reddit.com/r/?q=citrus-tech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Citrus is www.citrus.tech. Citrus’ official Twitter account is @citrustech_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Citrus is citrus-tech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Citrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Citrus (CTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Citrus has a current supply of 380,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Citrus is 0.17162872 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $231,425.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citrus.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citrus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

