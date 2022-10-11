CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,570 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 4.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,839. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

